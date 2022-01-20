Zacks: Analysts Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.90. II-VI reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $25,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,001 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 32.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

IIVI stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.20. 21,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. II-VI has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.68.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

