Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. Hormel Foods reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRL. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,897. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

