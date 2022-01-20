Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) will announce $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year sales of $6.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.08. 648,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

