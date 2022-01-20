Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells $92,320.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $92,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Gad sold 44,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $725,120.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $385,018.92.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $853,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,320.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $99,280.00.

YMAB stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.99. 666,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,168. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,169 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 370,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,464,000 after purchasing an additional 69,213 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 569,040 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

