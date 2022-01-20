Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Biopharma Holdings is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing and commercializing therapies for patient in endocrinology, neurology and gastroenterology. The company’s principal product includes Gvoke(R), a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia and Keveyis(R), the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, formerly known as Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, IL. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XERS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 45,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,362. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $156.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 20,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 283,142 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $994,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

