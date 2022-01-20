WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$183.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other WSP Global news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total transaction of C$1,116,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 500,073 shares in the company, valued at C$90,068,148.03. Also, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$1,918,596.50. Insiders have sold 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551 in the last 90 days.

TSE WSP traded down C$1.91 on Thursday, hitting C$168.96. 94,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,378. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$179.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$164.51. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$109.69 and a 12 month high of C$187.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 billion. Analysts expect that WSP Global will post 5.5799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

