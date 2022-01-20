WOWswap (WOW) Reaches Market Cap of $6.98 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $132,143.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $12.85 or 0.00030641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00058528 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.19 or 0.07447376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00063381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,911.18 or 0.99970902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00066901 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007579 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 542,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

