World Asset Management Inc Sells 67 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 379.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,307,000 after buying an additional 26,090 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 152.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,543,000 after buying an additional 86,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

NYSE RE opened at $287.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $209.63 and a 1-year high of $293.74.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

