World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

