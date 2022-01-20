World Asset Management Inc Has $312,000 Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its position in CIT Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 128,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CIT Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CIT Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CIT Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CIT Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,653,000 after acquiring an additional 63,793 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 613 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $31,569.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,158 shares of company stock worth $1,869,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.32.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

