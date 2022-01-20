Wootrade (WOO) Price Tops $0.73

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Wootrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wootrade has traded flat against the US dollar. Wootrade has a total market cap of $356.96 million and $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00052903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Wootrade Coin Profile

WOO is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . Wootrade’s official website is woo.network . The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling Wootrade

