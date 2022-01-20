Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,581. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average of $83.33. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $103.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wintrust Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

