Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

WTFC stock opened at $99.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $103.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,317,000 after buying an additional 75,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,080,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after buying an additional 214,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after buying an additional 54,799 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

