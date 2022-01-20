William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $16.29 Million Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 847,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,084 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Vertex worth $16,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the second quarter valued at about $444,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $202,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $421,722.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 832,602 shares of company stock valued at $12,304,283. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERX opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,291.00 and a beta of 0.82. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $110.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.92 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VERX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

