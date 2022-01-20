William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Upland Software worth $19,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,138,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,731,000 after buying an additional 224,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,892,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 19.9% during the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,492,000 after acquiring an additional 211,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Upland Software by 30.7% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 830,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after purchasing an additional 195,050 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPLD opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $634.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. cut their target price on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

