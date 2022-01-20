William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 23,295 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,974,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,295 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $18,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $119,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,100 shares of company stock worth $1,906,532. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. The firm had revenue of $79.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

