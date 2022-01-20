Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOWL. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

In other Werewolf Therapeutics news, COO Reid Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $40,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $74,850,000. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $74,716,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $41,647,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $12,049,000. Finally, DC Funds LP purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $10,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

HOWL stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,837. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.