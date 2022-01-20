Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 554 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 11.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 36,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $120,758,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 13.0% during the third quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Amazon.com by 20.0% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,125.98 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,418.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3,421.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

