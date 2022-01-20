Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brinker International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Brinker International stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65.

In other news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 52,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.