Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.40

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 6336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEAV. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Weave Communications Inc will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Weave Communications Company Profile (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

