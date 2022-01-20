W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Short Interest Down 26.6% in December

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 753,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NYSE:WPC traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $75.84. 1,006,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.17.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 171.54%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,713,000 after acquiring an additional 355,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,106,000 after purchasing an additional 380,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,902,000 after purchasing an additional 763,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,996,000 after purchasing an additional 146,530 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

