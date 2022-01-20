Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vtex’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vtex will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vtex.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vtex in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,296,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,647,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,548,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,552,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,492,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTEX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,323. Vtex has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.33.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

