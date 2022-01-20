Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Up 29.4% in December

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IDE stock remained flat at $$11.94 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 55,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,857. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 17,577 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

