Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Up 29.4% in December

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
IDE stock remained flat at $$11.94 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 55,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,857. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
