Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

VVOS stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $2.19. 32,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,572,566. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $139,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

