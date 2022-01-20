Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Down 1%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.03. 535,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 670,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 41.91%. The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VISL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies in the third quarter worth about $60,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vislink Technologies by 25.7% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 37,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vislink Technologies by 5,351.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 64,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communications solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.