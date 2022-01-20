Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Down 1%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.03. 535,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 670,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.82.
Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 41.91%. The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter.
Vislink Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISL)
Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communications solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.
