Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of C$4.77 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05.

About Visionstate (CVE:VIS)

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiary, Visionstate Inc, operates as a software development company in North America. It specializes in applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics. Its principal product is Washroom Notification and Digital Aid (WANDA), a touch-screen solution that collects information on cleaning activities, monitors supply inventories, optimizes workforces, enhances employee accountability, and provides detailed analytics.

