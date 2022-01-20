Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

DSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. cut their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $490.42 million and a PE ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,192,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

