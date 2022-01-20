Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Shares Down 0.1%

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.55 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 49.97 ($0.68). Approximately 35,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 244,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.68).

The company has a current ratio of 26.51, a quick ratio of 26.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09. The firm has a market cap of £69.10 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 64.91.

Verici Dx Company Profile (LON:VRCI)

Verici Dx plc engages in developing and commercializing clinical diagnostics kidney transplant tests. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Penarth, United Kingdom. As of July 10, 2020, Verici Dx plc is a former subsidiary of Renalytix AI plc.

