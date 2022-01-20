Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Position Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Verastem worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verastem by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verastem by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Verastem by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $31,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,173 shares of company stock worth $68,493 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Verastem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.26% and a negative net margin of 3,703.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

