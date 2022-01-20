Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Update

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,500 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 430,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Venus Concept news, insider Ross Portaro acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,960. Corporate insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Concept stock remained flat at $$1.56 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $24.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.66 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 85.75% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VERO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.