US Bancorp DE Has $23.23 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ASML were worth $23,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,903.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,121,000 after purchasing an additional 789,563 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 88,471.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 114,128 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3,121.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,699,000 after purchasing an additional 74,167 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $698.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $501.11 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $786.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $787.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

