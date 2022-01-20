US Bancorp DE Grows Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $26,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,139,000 after buying an additional 26,212 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,568,000 after buying an additional 45,744 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,328,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,917.43.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,060.94 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,001.01 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 667.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,244.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,528.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

