United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Update

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the December 15th total of 47,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

United Security Bancshares stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.13. 329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,050. The stock has a market cap of $138.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In other news, Director Benjamin Mackovak bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David L. Eytcheson bought 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,778.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,513 shares of company stock worth $197,898 in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 150.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 545,785 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 16.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the second quarter worth $784,000. 25.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

