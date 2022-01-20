UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 282,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,722,820 shares.The stock last traded at $19.31 and had previously closed at $19.62.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Get UBS Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1,443.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in UBS Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.