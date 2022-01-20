U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

USB stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,159. The company has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Comerica Bank grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 583,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,244,000 after acquiring an additional 262,895 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.72.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

