U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issues Earnings Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 583,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,244,000 after purchasing an additional 262,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

