Tyler Brous Purchases 2,500 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Tyler Brous purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $17,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Tyler Brous purchased 2,500 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $17,525.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STTK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,308. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $281.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 64.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 185.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

