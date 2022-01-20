Tyler Brous Purchases 2,500 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Tyler Brous purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $17,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Tyler Brous also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Tyler Brous purchased 2,500 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $17,525.00.
Shares of NASDAQ STTK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,308. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $281.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 64.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 185.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shattuck Labs Company Profile
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
