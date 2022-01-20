TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Short Interest Update

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 440,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 165,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 106,430 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $870,000. 24.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.02. 98,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,327. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

