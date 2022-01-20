TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.24 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will announce sales of $10.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.07 million to $10.40 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $7.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $38.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.33 million to $38.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $55.92 million, with estimates ranging from $52.71 million to $59.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TACT shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

TACT stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,961. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a market cap of $80.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.96. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

In other news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 6,800 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $75,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 17,280 shares of company stock valued at $195,697 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 29.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 73,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 137,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 577,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

