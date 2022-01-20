Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Increases Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has decreased its dividend by 86.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE TYG opened at $29.69 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.03% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

