Tornado Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 20th. Tornado has a market capitalization of $339,735.87 and $927.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56.62 or 0.00132590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00058901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00064582 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.23 or 0.07482098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,552.99 or 0.99643969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00066408 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008109 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.