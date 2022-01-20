TopBidder 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,083.00 (BID)

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One TopBidder coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TopBidder has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TopBidder has a market cap of $3.15 million and $1,083.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TopBidder

TopBidder (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopBidder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TopBidder using one of the exchanges listed above.

