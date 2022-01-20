Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $720.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TITN. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

