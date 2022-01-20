Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their buy rating on shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of TLYS opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $401.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 22.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

