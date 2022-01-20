The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $67,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 542.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 71.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.05, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $822,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,790 shares of company stock worth $31,125,403 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

