The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $303.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.35.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

