The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Issue $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend payment by 106.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $42.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $347.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $389.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.97. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $270.62 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,059,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.