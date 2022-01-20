The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives $118.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.57.

PLCE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

PLCE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.41. 4,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,271. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.91. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $982.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 18.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

