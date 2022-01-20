The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $425.85 Million

Brokerages expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report sales of $425.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $426.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $425.14 million. Aaron’s reported sales of $430.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Marvonia P. Moore bought 1,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,507.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,428. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

AAN stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 182,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,322. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $681.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

