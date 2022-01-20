Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Holdings Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 302.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Teradyne by 386.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Teradyne by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 629,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,717,000 after purchasing an additional 72,183 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 728,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,494,000 after buying an additional 212,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock worth $5,658,186. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TER opened at $148.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on TER shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

